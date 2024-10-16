Sports

1st Test: Rain washes out second session at Bengaluru

Rain of varying intensity washed out the second session of the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday.

Uma Devi16 October 2024 - 14:47
1st Test: Rain washes out second session at Bengaluru
1st Test: Rain washes out second session at Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Rain of varying intensity washed out the second session of the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday.

The umpires and other match officials did inspect the ground around 2 PM, as rains relented a bit for the first time on the day.

The outfield covers and the first layer of cover over the pitch was removed for inspection as the crowd loudly cheered.

Earlier, even the toss, which was scheduled at 9 AM, could not take place as rain came down relentlessly over the city from morning.

There was a smattering of spectators at the stadium despite the inclement weather.

But the only moment of excitement for them was the sighting of star batter Virat Kohli and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who went for an indoor net session along with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

Tags
Uma Devi16 October 2024 - 14:47

Related Articles

Pakistan tail hangs on to reach 358-8 against England on 2nd day of 2nd cricket Test

Pakistan tail hangs on to reach 358-8 against England on 2nd day of 2nd cricket Test

16 October 2024 - 15:01
IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians appoint Paras Mhambrey as bowling coach

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians appoint Paras Mhambrey as bowling coach

16 October 2024 - 14:20
Australia skipper Cummins may miss next year's SL Tests for birth of his child

Australia skipper Cummins may miss next year’s SL Tests for birth of his child

16 October 2024 - 14:03
Messi's hat-trick helps Argentina crush Bolivia, Colombia, Brazil cruise

Messi’s hat-trick helps Argentina crush Bolivia, Colombia, Brazil cruise

16 October 2024 - 10:54
Back to top button