Two Intruders Arrested for Trespassing at Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments

Mumbai Police have registered separate cases against two individuals who attempted to trespass into Galaxy Apartments, the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, on consecutive days this week.

Man from Chhattisgarh Attempts to Meet Salman Khan

On May 20, a man identified as Jitendra Kumar Singh from Chhattisgarh entered the premises of Galaxy Apartments in an attempt to meet the actor. According to police sources, Singh was first stopped around 9:45 am by a police officer stationed at the building. After being asked to leave, Singh allegedly created a scene by smashing his phone on the ground.

Later that evening, Singh reportedly returned using a vehicle belonging to a resident of the building. He was apprehended by a police constable around 7:15 pm and handed over to the Bandra Police.

During questioning, Singh reportedly told the police, “I wanted to meet Salman Khan, but the police were not letting me, so I was trying to hide.” A case was registered against him under Section 329(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Woman Held for Illegal Entry a Day Later

On May 21, a second incident occurred when a 36-year-old woman named Isha Chhabra was caught illegally entering the building. Police have registered a case of trespassing against her as well.

Investigation Underway

Both individuals have been arrested, and Mumbai Police have launched a further investigation into the motives and backgrounds of the trespassers. Security around Salman Khan’s residence remains tight, and police are taking the incidents seriously given the actor’s high-profile status and previous threats he has received.