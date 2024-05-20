2 brothers arrested for raping their 14-year-old sister

Ghaziabad (UP): Police here have arrested two brothers for allegedly raping their 14-year-old sister, an official said on Monday.

The police said the brothers were arrested on Sunday on the basis of a complaint lodged at the Tila Morh police station. According to the complaint, the two brothers raped their sister, a class 8 student.

They had been allegedly sexually exploiting her for the last year, due to which she became pregnant.

Police said that the minor girl had a stomach ache on Saturday. Her mother took her to a diagnostic centre in Delhi for ultrasound, in which it was confirmed that she was 22-week pregnant, the police added.

According to the police, one accused is 20 years old, while the other is 23 years old.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Shalimar Garden Siddharth Gautam said that the accused allegedly used to rape her in the absence of the victim’s mother. Both the accused had threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the rape, he added.

The ACP said that a case has been registered against both the accused under section 376D (gangrape) of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.