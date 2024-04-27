North East

2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur

Two CRPF personnel were killed, and two others injured as militants allegedly attacked a camp of security forces in Manipur's Bishnupur district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur

Imphal: Two CRPF personnel were killed, and two others injured as militants allegedly attacked a camp of security forces in Manipur’s Bishnupur district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Related Stories
First UPSSF contingent reaches Ayodhya for temple security
PM has no time to visit Manipur, govt too keen on Israel, says Rahul in Mizoram(video)
After massive stir, 4 held in Manipur in connection with killings of two students
Spl CBI team in Manipur to expedite probe into killing of two students
Manipur forgotten by G20-obsessed BJP: Congress

The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) camp at Naranseina in the Moirang police station area, they said.

“The militants fired indiscriminately from hilltops, targetting the camp. It started around 12.30 am and continued till about 2.15 am. The militants also hurled bombs, one of which exploded in the outpost of CRPF’s 128 battalion,” a senior police officer said.

The deceased were identified as CRPF sub-inspector N Sarkar and head constable Arup Saini, he said.

The injured were inspector Jadav Das and constable Aftab Das, he said, adding that they received splinter wounds.

The CRPF personnel were deployed to provide security to the IRBn camp.

A massive search was underway to find the perpetrators of the attack, police said.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button