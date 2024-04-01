2 held for taking 110 people for religious conversion in Kanpur

Kanpur: Two accused were arrested on Sunday after the Kanpur police intercepted two buses transporting more than 110 people from Nawabganj to neighbouring Unnao for religious conversions, the police said.

The Kanpur police have uncovered a syndicate allegedly involved in religious conversions.

Colonelganj Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mahesh Kumar, said, “The police arrested two persons, who allegedly targeted impoverished and Dalit communities, coercing them into converting their religion for money. Upon examining the documents of passengers, the police filed FIRs for attempted religious conversion and the investigation has been initiated.”

Upon receiving a tip-off, barricades were set up at Ganga barrage, and checking was initiated.

The police immediately went on high alert upon sighting two buses and halted them. During initial questioning and investigation, it was revealed that people from various places, including Nawabganj, Armapore Kohna, were being taken to a church in Unnao for an alleged large-scale religious conversion.

Sanjay Valmiki, a resident of Armapore, who was among the passengers, filed a complaint with the police.

He alleged that Simon William and Deepak Morris, residents of Avas Vikas Kalyanpur and Vishnupuri Nawabganj respectively, coerced him to convert to Christianity with promises of reuniting with his estranged wife and children, along with incentives of Rs 50,000, a job, and medical treatment.

Based on Sanjay’s complaint, the police filed FIRs against Simon William and Deepak Morris under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act 2021.

Both are currently in custody and are being questioned, police said.