2 Israeli Embassy Staff Killed in Washington DC Shooting; Attacker Shouted ‘Free Palestine’

A tragic shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, on Wednesday evening claimed the lives of two Israeli embassy staff members. The incident has drawn swift condemnation from US and Israeli leaders, who are calling it a heinous act of anti-Semitic violence.

Victims Identified as Young Israeli Diplomatic Couple

The victims have been identified as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, both affiliated with the Israeli embassy in Washington. The two were reportedly in a relationship and planning to get engaged. Lischinsky had recently purchased a ring for Milgrim.

The shooting took place near the intersection of 3rd and F Streets NW, close to an FBI field office and the US Attorney General’s office.

Suspect Elias Rodriguez Arrested at the Scene

The shooter, Elias Rodriguez, a 30-year-old man from Chicago, Illinois, was arrested shortly after the attack. He allegedly opened fire on a group of four individuals before entering the museum, where security personnel detained him. Upon his arrest, Rodriguez reportedly shouted “Free, free Palestine” and disclosed the location where he had discarded the firearm used in the attack.

Authorities say Rodriguez had no prior criminal record or known ties to violent extremism but was reportedly involved in activism with the Party for Socialism and Liberation and had participated in past social justice protests.

Officials Condemn Attack as Anti-Semitic Violence

The attack has provoked outrage across the political spectrum.

Former US President Donald Trump called it a “horrible” act, stating that hatred has no place in America.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog labeled it a “despicable act of hatred and anti-Semitism.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the shooting and announced enhanced security at Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem confirmed that federal agencies are fully engaged in the investigation and vowed to bring the “depraved perpetrator” to justice.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city would not tolerate violence or hate, affirming solidarity with the Jewish community.

Incident Reflects Rising Global Tensions

The attack occurs against a backdrop of global unrest following Israel’s intensified military campaign in Gaza and the associated humanitarian crisis.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar attributed the attack to a surge in anti-Semitic rhetoric since the Hamas-led assault on Israel in October 2023.

Rodriguez’s chant at the time of his arrest has raised questions about whether his motives were politically charged or purely anti-Semitic. Authorities have yet to confirm a definitive motive.

Global Leaders Respond

The shooting has drawn international condemnation.

Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz, EU foreign policy chief Kaya Kallas, France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, and Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheál Martin all described the incident as a “heinous act of anti-Semitic violence” and extended condolences to the victims’ families.

What Happens Next?

The FBI and Metropolitan Police have assured the public that there is no ongoing threat.

Rodriguez remains in custody and is being questioned.

The US Attorney’s Office in Washington will lead the prosecution.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into Rodriguez’s background, possible affiliations, and motive for the attack.