2 kids electrocuted after touching air cooler in Maharashtra’s Akola

Akola (Maharashtra): Two children died of electrocution after touching an air cooler in Maharashtra’s Akola district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at Kalegaon in Telhara taluka, they said.

The children, aged 4 and 5, had come to their maternal uncle’s house for summer vacations.

While playing, they touched an air cooler from which current was passing and both of them died on the spot, an official from Hiwarkhed police station said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death, he said.