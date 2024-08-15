2 killed, 4 injured in Israeli airstrike in S. Lebanon

Beirut: Two people were killed, and four others wounded on Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources said.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Israeli airstrike targeted a car in a square in the town of Marjeyoun. The Lebanese Red Cross and the Civil Defense then transferred the casualties to hospitals in Marjeyoun and the city of Nabatieh.

The identities of the victims remain unclear, with local media suggesting they may be militants from either Hezbollah or an Islamic group.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on Oct. 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas’ attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery towards southeastern Lebanon.

The situation escalated further after Israel’s attack on Dahieh in Beirut’s southern suburbs, killing a senior Hezbollah military commander, Fouad Shokor, and seven civilians. Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah threatened a definite and painful response to the Israeli raid at the appropriate time and place.