2 killed in Israeli airstrike on Lebanon’s seaside town

Two people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a residential building in Jiyeh, a seaside town located 30 km south of Beirut, local media reported.

Safiya Begum6 October 2024 - 13:48
The airstrike on Saturday evening hit a three-story building in the Nabi Younes neighbourhood, and the explosion was heard across much of Beirut and in Sidon, the capital of Lebanon’s South Governorate.

Civil defense teams were dispatched to the scene to clear debris, while ambulances transported the injured to hospitals, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local TV channel MTV.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has intensified its airstrikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon, causing great civilian casualties and forcing residents in many areas to leave their homes.

It has also launched what it describes as a “limited” ground operation in Lebanon.

Israel’s escalations further fuel its ongoing clashes with Hezbollah that started on October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel in support of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, triggering Israeli retaliatory fire and airstrikes in southeastern Lebanon.

