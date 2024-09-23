Crime & AccidentsMaharashtra

2 labourers killed, 3 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Maharashtra’s Buldhana

Two labourers were killed, and three other persons seriously injured after their tractor-trolley loaded with concrete poles overturned in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday afternoon on Borakhedi-Vadgaon road, they said.

Out of the three injured persons, a 22-year-old man was an Agniveer aspirant and had cleared its recruitment exam, his relative said.

The five persons were sitting on the tractor-trolley which was carrying concrete poles used to install electric cables.

The vehicle suddenly toppled at a turn near Punhai village, and the cement poles fell on the five persons, causing serious injuries to them, an official from Borakhedi police station said.

After receiving information, the Borakhedi police rushed to the spot and the injured persons were admitted to the Motala rural hospital, the official said.

Labourers Mangesh Gyandev Satav (29) and Ramdas Punjaji Belokar (42) died during treatment, he said.

The other three injured persons were undergoing treatment at the Buldhana district hospital.

The Borakhedi police registered a case of accidental death and were conducting a probe into the incident, the official said.

