2 men accused of sexually harassing 2 schoolgirls in Deoria nabbed after encounter

Two persons accused of sexually harassing two girls while they were returning from their school last week were arrested on Monday after an encounter which left them injured in their legs, police said.

Abdul Wasi7 October 2024 - 08:52
Deoria: Two persons accused of sexually harassing two girls while they were returning from their school last week were arrested on Monday after an encounter which left them injured in their legs, police said.

Accused Dheeraj Patel and Ritik, aged between 18-20 years, allegedly fired shots when a police team surrounded them acting on a tip-off, Additional Superintendent of Police Deependra Nath Chowdhury said.

In the exchange of fire that ensued, both of them received bullet injuries in their legs, he said, adding two countrymade pistols and cartridges were recovered from them.

The encounter took place at the Kanchanpur-Sirathia Gotha Road in the Tarkulwa police station area, he said.

They have been admitted in a hospital and their condition is out of danger, the ASP said.

He said that the two allegedly tried to sexually harass the two schoolgirls on October 4 when they were returning to their homes.

The school administration lodged an FIR with the Tarkulwa police station.

