2 policemen killed as militants ambush vehicle in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: At least two policemen were killed, and three injured as suspected militants attacked a police van on patrolling duty in Pakistan’s restive northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday.

The militants ambushed the police van near Pathan Kot in Tank district. The deceased and the injured have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

The police have launched a search operation to arrest the accused. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

On Wednesday, a local Shia community leader was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the province, police said.

Hamid Askari from Orakzai tribal district was killed by two unknown assailants on Old Jail Road in the Kohat district, they said. Meanwhile, a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier, who was on leave and visiting his family, was abducted from the Tank district on Wednesday.

The Pakistani Taliban-affiliated channels claimed responsibility for the abduction.