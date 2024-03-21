Asia

2 soldiers killed, 15 injured in suicide attack in Pakistan

Two soldiers were killed, and 15 others injured in a suicide attack in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, official sources confirmed.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
The incident happened in Dera Ismail Khan district of the province when some unknown militants opened fire at a convoy of security forces, Xinhua news agency reported, citing sources from the Counter Terrorism Department.

The firing was followed by the suicide attack in which the two soldiers including a military driver were killed, the sources added.

The area had been cordoned off for investigations. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

