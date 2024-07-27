2 students killed, 13 injured as pickup van rams into truck: Video

Ballia (UP): Two school students were killed and 13 injured when their pickup van rammed into a truck parked in the Phephana area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday morning, an official said.

The victims, aged between 12 and 17 years, were from a private school, Ballia District Magistrate (DM) Praveen Kumar told PTI.

According to police, the driver of the overspeeding pickup van lost control of the vehicle, which collided with a truck parked on the roadside near Kapuri Narayanpur village on the Ballia-Phephana road.

Yash Pratap Singh (16) died on the spot while Vishal Pratap Singh (17) succumbed to his injuries while being taken to hospital, the DM said.

All the injured were rushed to the district hospital, he said, adding that the condition of two is critical.

Senior police and administrative officers visited the hospital.