2 terrorists killed in military operation in SW Pakistan

Islamabad: Two terrorists were killed in an operation by security forces in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province, the military said in a statement on Saturday.

The incident happened on the night of Friday to the wee hours of Saturday when troops conducted an operation in Panjgur district of the province on reported presence of terrorist.

The terrorists were killed after a fire exchange between the two sides. Security forces also recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives during the operation.

