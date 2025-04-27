Hyderabad: 20 Huts Destroyed in Major Fire at Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at Kuntloor in Hayathnagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday, damaging at least 20 thatched huts. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Cause of Fire: Suspected Short Circuit and LPG Cylinder Leakage

According to the Hayathnagar police, the fire is suspected to have started due to a short circuit followed by a gas leakage from an LPG cylinder. Residents living in nearby huts quickly evacuated after noticing the fire. Panic spread in the area as nearly 10 LPG cylinders caught fire and exploded, causing loud blasts.

Rapid Spread of Fire Creates Chaos

Within minutes, the flames spread rapidly to adjacent huts, fueled by straw and plastic materials. Thick smoke and unpleasant odours filled the air, alerting locals from nearby residential areas who immediately informed the fire department and police.

Follow for More details: munsifdaily.com

Firefighters Douse Flames After Three Hours

Personnel from both the fire and police departments rushed to the scene. It took six fire engines and more than three hours of intense efforts to bring the fire under control. Fire officials stated that the presence of straw and plastic contributed to the dense smoke.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Calls for New Generation of Politics at India Summit in Hyderabad

Property Loss Yet to Be Estimated

Authorities are yet to determine the total worth of property damaged in the fire. As of now, no official complaint has been lodged, and the Hayathnagar police have launched an investigation into the incident.

No Casualties in Kuntloor Fire Incident

Despite the intensity of the fire and multiple cylinder explosions, no injuries or fatalities have been reported, officials confirmed.