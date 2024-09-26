2000 Artisans Protest at TGSPDCL Office, Demand Immediate Regularization

Hyderabad: Around 2,000 artisans staged a large-scale protest outside the TGSPDCL office in Mint Compound today, raising their voices for job regularization and promotions.

The protest led to a tense atmosphere in the area as demonstrators demanded immediate action from the government.

The artisans are calling for their regularization in the workforce, insisting that the recruitment for Junior Linemen (JLM), Sub-ordinates, and Junior Assistant posts should only proceed after their demands are met.

Additionally, they are urging the government to implement promotions based on educational qualifications, ensuring fair career progression for eligible employees.

In their ultimatum, the protesters made it clear that they expect the government to take immediate steps to regularize the artisans and provide due promotions to the deserving candidates.

If their demands are not addressed, further escalations in their protests are likely.

The protest has garnered significant attention and is expected to put pressure on the authorities to resolve the grievances of the artisans.