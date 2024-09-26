Hyderabad

2000 Artisans Protest at TGSPDCL Office, Demand Immediate Regularization

Around 2,000 artisans staged a large-scale protest outside the TGSPDCL office in Mint Compound today, raising their voices for job regularization and promotions.

Safiya Begum26 September 2024 - 15:50
180 2 minutes read
2000 Artisans Protest at TGSPDCL Office, Demand Immediate Regularization
2000 Artisans Protest at TGSPDCL Office, Demand Immediate Regularization

Hyderabad: Around 2,000 artisans staged a large-scale protest outside the TGSPDCL office in Mint Compound today, raising their voices for job regularization and promotions.

The protest led to a tense atmosphere in the area as demonstrators demanded immediate action from the government.

The artisans are calling for their regularization in the workforce, insisting that the recruitment for Junior Linemen (JLM), Sub-ordinates, and Junior Assistant posts should only proceed after their demands are met.

Additionally, they are urging the government to implement promotions based on educational qualifications, ensuring fair career progression for eligible employees.

In their ultimatum, the protesters made it clear that they expect the government to take immediate steps to regularize the artisans and provide due promotions to the deserving candidates.

If their demands are not addressed, further escalations in their protests are likely.

The protest has garnered significant attention and is expected to put pressure on the authorities to resolve the grievances of the artisans.

Tags
Safiya Begum26 September 2024 - 15:50
180 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Musi Riverbank Residents Protest Against Government Survey, Block Officials' Entry

Musi Riverbank Residents Protest Against Government Survey, Block Officials’ Entry

26 September 2024 - 16:22
Law and Order Deteriorates in Hyderabad: Youths Clash with Knives in Rajendra Nagar (Video)

Law and Order Deteriorates in Hyderabad: Youths Clash with Knives in Rajendra Nagar (Video)

26 September 2024 - 13:05
Crackdown on Drunk Driving: Auto Driver Causes Stir in Hyderabad

Crackdown on Drunk Driving: Auto Driver Causes Stir in Hyderabad

26 September 2024 - 12:33
Telangana Officials Uncover Major Violations at Hyderabad Pan Shops

Telangana Officials Uncover Major Violations at Hyderabad Pan Shops

26 September 2024 - 09:37
Back to top button