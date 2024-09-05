2024 Women’s T20 World Cup Trophy tour to happen in Bengaluru and Mumbai

New Delhi: With just less than a month left for the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup to begin in the UAE, the trophy will make a tour of Bengaluru and Mumbai in the coming days. The stunning trophy made a tour of Dubai on September 3, making stops at important locations like Half Desert Dubai, Dubai Frame, Museum of the Future, and the breathtaking Dubai Sunrise.

The trophy tour will begin in India on September 6 with a stop at the Karnataka Institute of Cricket (KIOC), a hub for nurturing young female talented cricketers, followed by fans getting a chance to catch a glimpse of the trophy up close at Nexus Mall, Koramangala, Bengaluru, on September 7 and 8.

The trophy will then travel to Mumbai on September 10, with fans having the opportunity to see the silverware at Infinity Mall, Malad, on September 14 and 15. After its India leg ends, the Trophy Tour will continue its journey to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, before returning to the UAE for the tournament opening game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 3.

The 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup was moved to the UAE from Bangladesh by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on August 20 due to political instability and safety concerns in the Asian country. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will remain the host of the tournament while the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) will deliver the event.

The ninth edition of the tournament will see each team compete in four group matches, scheduled across Dubai and Sharjah, with three double-header matchdays slotted in. The afternoon games will begin at 2 pm local time, while evening matches have a start time of 6 pm.

The top two teams from each group will enter the semifinals on October 17 and 18 in Dubai and Sharjah respectively, followed by the final at the Dubai International Stadium on October 20. A reserve day has been allocated for both the semifinals and the final.

India is in Group A alongside six-time champions Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, 2009 champions England, South Africa, 2016 winners West Indies, and Scotland. Before the main tournament, there will be 10 warm-up matches taking place from September 28 to October 1.