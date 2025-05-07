2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Key Upgrades and Price Hike Ahead of Launch

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto has begun dispatching the updated 2025 Pulsar NS400Z to dealerships across India, signaling the imminent launch of its flagship naked streetfighter. Priced slightly higher than before, the latest model addresses feedback from the biking community with subtle yet meaningful upgrades.

Pulsar NS400Z: Bajaj’s Flagship Streetfighter Gets Better

When Bajaj launched the Pulsar NS400Z in 2024 at an aggressive ex-showroom price of ₹1.85 lakh, it took the market by storm. With features and performance that punched above its price point, the bike earned praise from both enthusiasts and experts. However, minor criticisms — particularly regarding tyres and braking — have now been addressed in the 2025 model year (MY2025) update.

One of the most visible upgrades on the 2025 Pulsar NS400Z is the wider 150-section rear tyre, replacing the earlier 140-section rubber. Bajaj has also swapped out the MRF Revz tyres for Apollo Alpha H1 radials, promising improved road grip and stability.

Braking sees a significant enhancement as well. While the Grimecca brake calipers remain the same, the organic brake pads have been replaced with sintered brake pads, offering better stopping power and resistance to brake fade — a much-requested change among riders.

Same Engine, Now OBD2B Compliant

Under the tank, the NS400Z continues to draw power from a 373cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, producing 39.45 bhp at 8,800 rpm and 35 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox featuring a slip-and-assist clutch. For 2025, the engine has been upgraded to meet the OBD2B emission norms, but no change in performance figures is expected.

Advanced Features Continue to Impress

The feature-loaded Pulsar NS400Z retains all the highlights from the outgoing model, including:

Full-LED lighting setup

Negative LCD digital instrument cluster

Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation

with USB charging port

Switchable traction control

Four riding modes – Road, Rain, Sport, and Off-road

These features place the NS400Z on par with — or ahead of — many competitors in both its segment and the one above.

Expected Price and Launch Timeline

According to Autocar India, the updated MY2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z will carry a slightly increased price tag, likely above ₹1.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Given that dealership deliveries have begun, an official launch is expected within the coming weeks.