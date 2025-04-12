2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls Will Be Between DMK and TVK: Vijay

Chennai: Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay, the president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has boldly stated that the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections will be a direct contest between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and his party. He asserted that the AIADMK-BJP alliance is now irrelevant to Tamil Nadu politics.

AIADMK-BJP Alliance Rejected by the People, Says Vijay

Vijay dismissed the recently revived alliance between AIADMK and BJP, claiming it has already been rejected by Tamil Nadu voters three times. He criticized the AIADMK leadership for deviating from the vision of its founder, M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), and stated that MGR’s legacy now supports TVK.

Vijay Accuses DMK and AIADMK of Supporting BJP

In a striking statement, Vijay accused both major Dravidian parties — the DMK and AIADMK — of covertly supporting the BJP.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Praises Nick Jonas’ Performance, Thanks Priyanka Chopra for Fun Night

“While the AIADMK is an open ally of the BJP, the DMK is its hidden partner,” he said, positioning TVK as the only independent and credible alternative.

Amit Shah Reaffirms AIADMK-BJP Alliance

Just a day before Vijay’s remarks, Union Home Minister Amit Shah officially announced that the AIADMK would lead the NDA in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming elections. Shah also declared AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance.

Fallout and Revival of the Alliance

The AIADMK and BJP had previously split in 2023 after BJP state president K. Annamalai made controversial comments about iconic Dravidian leaders like C.N. Annadurai and J. Jayalalithaa, leading to a backlash within the AIADMK.

Despite previous successes in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 Assembly elections, where the BJP won 4 seats and AIADMK won 66, the alliance suffered a blow in 2024 due to the rift, resulting in major electoral setbacks.

TVK Eyes Disruption of Dravidian Political Dominance

With elections looming in 2026, Vijay’s TVK is positioning itself as a fresh political force, aiming to break the long-standing dominance of DMK and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu’s political scene.