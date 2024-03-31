21 illegal water connections attached to dam pipeline disconnected

Latur: In a concerted effort to combat illegal water withdrawals, authorities in Latur district took decisive action by disconnecting 21 unauthorized water connections during a special campaign on Sunday.

According to officials, a joint team comprising representatives from the Revenue Department and Latur City Municipal Corporation utilized heavy machinery, including a JCB, to sever the illegal connections. Sub-divisional officer Rohini Narhe-Virole highlighted that the illicit water extraction was traced to the valve of the water supplying line connected to the Dhanegaon dam.

The campaign, which targeted areas between Latur city and Ranzani village in Kalamb tehsil during its initial phase, was initiated following instructions from District Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge. The joint efforts aimed to prevent further illegal water withdrawals and preserve the region’s precious water resources.

Highlighting the detrimental impact of illegal connections, a municipal official noted that approximately 10 to 15 percent of water was being lost due to leaks caused by these unauthorized connections.

The successful execution of the campaign underscores the administration’s commitment to enforcing regulations and safeguarding water reserves for the benefit of all residents in Latur district. Authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to combat water-related offenses and ensure equitable access to water resources across the region.