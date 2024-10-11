Muslim World

21 killed, 6 soldiers among 41 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

At least 21 people were killed and 41 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, according to Lebanese sources.

Abdul Wasi11 October 2024 - 12:08
Beirut: At least 21 people were killed and 41 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, according to Lebanese sources.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, said the Israeli warplanes launched 16 raids in Lebanon and nine more in eastern Lebanon during the afternoon and evening hours, leaving 21 dead and 41 injured.

Among the attacked individuals were six Lebanese soldiers who were wounded in an Israeli drone attack on a military checkpoint at the Hosh al-Sayyed Ali crossing in Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Civil Defencee sources told Xinhua that an Israeli raid destroyed a three-story building in the village of Karak, east of Lebanon, killing nine people and wounding 14.

“The Civil Defence personnel, in cooperation with the Lebanese Red Cross, recovered five bodies and eight wounded from a building destroyed by an Israeli raid in the town of Rayaq, Lebanon,” the sources added.

In addition, seven bodies and 13 injured individuals were found in the town of Mahrouna and the village of Maifadoun, both located in southern Lebanon, according to the sources.

Since late September, the Israeli army has launched intensive attacks on Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.

