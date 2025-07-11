21-Year-Old Telangana Youth Dies in Saudi Arabia: One of 169 Migrant Deaths, Thousands Face Trafficking and Abuse

NUKALAMARI/HYDERABAD — A 21-year-old youth from Telangana’s Nukalamari village has died in Saudi Arabia after alleged assault by his employer, marking one of 169 Telangana migrant deaths in Gulf countries since December 2023. This Telangana migrant death in Saudi Arabia exposes systemic abuse and fraudulent recruitment plaguing workers from the state.

Key Facts of 21-Year-Old Telangana Youth Dies in Saudi Arabia

Victim : Raju (21), recruited for a “dream job” in Saudi Arabia.

: Raju (21), recruited for a “dream job” in Saudi Arabia. Fraudulent Recruitment : Paid ₹1.8 lakh to illegal agents who falsified employment terms.

: Paid ₹1.8 lakh to illegal agents who falsified employment terms. Cause of Death : Sustained injuries after employer assault; died days later.

: Sustained injuries after employer assault; died days later. Current Status: Body repatriation underway; family seeks justice.

The Larger Crisis: 169 Deaths

Statistic Detail Total Deaths 169 Telangana migrants (Dec 2023-July 2025) Monthly Average 14 deaths per month Primary Locations Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar

Why Workers Are Vulnerable

Fraudulent Agents 29 illegal agencies operate in Telangana-Andhra.

Fake job promises, tourist visas instead of work permits. Kafala System Exploitation Employers confiscate passports.

Workers trapped despite abuse; no legal recourse. Extreme Working Conditions 40°C+ temperatures causing heatstrokes.

14+ hour workdays with no breaks.

Government Responds to Mounting Deaths

₹5 Lakh Compensation : For families of all 169 deceased.

: For families of all 169 deceased. NRI Advisory Committee : Drafting state’s first migrant protection policy.

: Drafting state’s first migrant protection policy. Helpline Launch: 24/7 support for distressed families.