Hyderabad: 22 Summer Special Trains Announced Between Kacheguda and Hissar

Hyderabad: The South-Central Railway has announced the operation of 22 special summer trains between Kacheguda and Hissar to accommodate increased passenger demand during the vacation season.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sridhar, these special trains will run from June 17 to June 29. The trains will depart from Kacheguda at 4 PM every Thursday (June 17 to June 26) and at 10 PM every Sunday (June 20 to June 29).

The trains will be equipped with AC three-tier coaches to provide comfortable travel. The scheduled stoppages include Malkajgiri, Medchal, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Basara, Dharmabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, and other important stations along the route.

CPRO Sridhar also informed that passenger reservations for these special trains will open at 8 AM on Thursday.

These summer specials are expected to ease the rush and provide much-needed relief for long-distance travelers heading towards northern India.