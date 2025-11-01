Hyderabad

Body of 22-Year-Old Woman Found Floating in Hussain Sagar, Police Launch Probe

Tension gripped the area near Hussain Sagar Lake on Friday after the body of a young woman was found floating on the water.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf1 November 2025 - 22:55
Tension gripped the area near Hussain Sagar Lake on Friday after the body of a young woman was found floating on the water. Locals, who first noticed the body drifting near the lake’s edge, immediately alerted the police.

A rescue team reached the spot and pulled the body out of the water. Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was a 22-year-old woman. The police have registered a case and launched an inquiry to determine the cause of her death.

Authorities are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and trying to identify whether the incident was an accident, a case of suicide, or something more suspicious. The body has been shifted for postmortem examination.

The discovery has left local residents shocked, as the circumstances surrounding the young woman’s death remain unclear.

