23 injured in gas tank explosion in Philippines

Manila: At least 23 people were injured after a liquified petroleum gas tank exploded inside a commercial building in Albay province, southeast of Manila, before noon on Saturday, police said.

The Legazpi City police reported in a social media post that the blast occurred during a religious blessing ceremony for a newly opened food stall inside the mall. It added that “several” people were injured.

However, according to a police officer who anonymously spoke to Xinhua news agency, the number of injured reached 23.

A local radio station in the province said that a 71-year-old priest officiating the blessing ceremony was among the injured.

The injured people were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police and the provincial media said.