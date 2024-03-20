23 killed in Israeli attack in Gaza City: media

Gaza: At least 23 Palestinians were killed, and several others were injured on Tuesday evening in an Israeli airstrike on a gathering of people at the Kuwait Roundabout in Gaza City, according to Palestinian News Agency WAFA.

Local sources told Xinhua that warplanes targeted a local voluntary group, the “Aid Procurement Committee,” while they were near the roundabout, causing many injuries, who were later transferred to hospitals in Gaza City.

Local Palestinian tribes formed the group to protect trucks loaded with aid to Gaza City and its north, according to the sources.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 31,819, with 73,934 others wounded, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Tuesday.