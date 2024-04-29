23 Naxalites surrender before security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Dantewada: At least 23 Naxalites, including seven women, surrendered before the security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada on Monday, a senior police official said.

The Naxalites, who were part of the Bhairamgarh Area Committee of the Maoists in south Bastar, laid down arms before the police and officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said.

They were impressed by the police’s rehabilitation drive ‘Lon Varratu’ and disappointed with the hollow Maoist ideology, he said.

Of the surrendered cadres, Sonu Madvi (40) was the vice-president of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan (DAKMS) under the Hurrepal Panchayat, Paro Madvi (38) was the vice-president of the Krantikari Mahila Adivasi Sangthan (KAMS) and Parvati Barsa (33) headed its finance team, the official said.

“The cadres were tasked with digging up roads, felling trees to block roads and putting up posters and banners during shutdowns called by the Naxalites. They will be provided facilities as per the government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy,” he said.

With this, 761 Naxalites, including 177 carrying cash rewards on their heads, have joined the mainstream in the district under the police’s ‘Lon Varratu’ (return to your home/village) campaign launched in June 2020, officials said.