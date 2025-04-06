Telangana: 23-Year-Old Girl Killed in Road Accident

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident occurred in Suryapet district, Telangana, resulting in the death of a 23-year-old girl, identified as Dasari Vijayeta, a resident of Plamari village.

The incident took place when Vijayeta, who worked at a hotel near Rayinagudem, was on her way to work.

The Accident

The accident occurred when Vijayeta was crossing the road near the hotel. A car traveling at high speed from Hyderabad to Suryapet struck her. The impact of the collision was so severe that she died instantly at the scene.

Immediate Response

Local police arrived at the site promptly after receiving the report. They took immediate action to transfer the body to the Suryapet General Hospital for post-mortem examination. An investigation has been launched, and a case has been registered. Authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the accident and identify those responsible.

Ongoing Investigation

Police officials are currently gathering evidence and investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. The case is under investigation to ensure justice for the victim.

This tragic incident highlights ongoing road safety concerns in the region, urging authorities to enhance measures to prevent accidents and protect citizens.