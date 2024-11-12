Hyderabad

23-Year-Old Kashmiri Woman Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Hyderabad

According to the police, after receiving no response to calls from her office, they were alerted and arrived at her residence. Authorities broke open the door to her apartment and found the woman dead in her room.

Safiya Begum
12 November 2024 - 16:19
Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman from Kashmir was found dead at her apartment in Gulshannagar, Filmnagar, under suspicious circumstances. The woman, who worked for a multinational bank, was discovered after her colleagues and family failed to reach her following multiple attempts to contact her.

Incident Details

According to the police, after receiving no response to calls from her office, they were alerted and arrived at her residence. Authorities broke open the door to her apartment and found the woman dead in her room.

Suspected Cause: Relationship Issues and Depression

The woman’s relatives informed the police that she had been in a friendship with a man. They stated that due to unresolved issues in the relationship, she had slipped into depression, which they believe may have led to her tragic death.

A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

Conclusion

The death of the young Kashmiri woman has raised concerns about mental health and relationship pressures. Authorities are continuing to investigate the case to uncover more details surrounding the incident.

