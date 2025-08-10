Hyderabad
231st Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament: Prasidh Ambati & Shanmukha Pulli Emerge Champions
In the Open Category, Shanmukha Pulli emerged victorious, scoring 5.5 points out of 6 rounds. Ritesh Maddukuri and K. Salman secured second and third places respectively, with 5 points each.
Hyderabad – The 231st edition of the Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament concluded with stellar performances across various categories at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar.
In the Juniors Category, Prasidh Ambati clinched the championship title with a flawless score of 6 out of 6 rounds. Kenith Urla secured second place with 5.5 points, while B. Yogitha finished third with 5 points.
Top 10 Open Category Standings:
- Shanmukha Pulli
- Ritesh Maddukuri
- K. Salman
- Sri Prathik
- R.V.S.S. Ramanjaneyulu
- Pramodh Kumar
- Nigama Sree
- Krishna Kalyan
- Narayana Srivasthav
- Akhil Taneti
Age-Group Winners:
- Under 15 Boys: 1. Sri Samanvith G, 2. Mukunda Kaunteya
- Under 13 Boys: 1. Kenith Urla, 2. R. Manotej
- Under 11 Boys: 1. Goutham B, 2. Rishikesh G
- Under 9 Boys: 1. Eshwar, 2. Venkata Chetan Reddy
- Under 7 Boys: 1. Mohammed Sahir, 2. Arjun Reddy
- Under 15 Girls: 1. Sahasra B, 2. Suvarchala
- Under 13 Girls: 1. Yogitha B, 2. Abhinandana K
- Under 11 Girls: 1. Advaitha B, 2. Tarala Advika
- Under 9 Girls: 1. Sharika Tunki, 2. Saanvika P
- Under 7 Girls: 1. Sreenithi Tunki, 2. Vishalini R
Special awards went to Manaswini for Best Woman Player and J. Harender for Best Veteran.