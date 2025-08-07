Hyderabad Rain Alert: GHMC & HYDRAA on High Alert as 24-Hour Heavy Rain Warning Issued – Citizens Advised to Avoid Travel

In view of the forecast for heavy rainfall in Hyderabad over the next 24 hours, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has instructed GHMC and HYDRAA officials to remain on high alert and be fully prepared to address any potential issues.

On Thursday evening, the mayor reviewed the situation through a teleconference with Zonal Commissioners, GHMC officials, Deputy Commissioners, and other concerned departments, providing guidance for immediate action. She emphasized that all departments must work in coordination to prevent inconvenience to citizens.

The Mayor stated that in the event of heavy rain, water should not accumulate on roads and traffic should not be disrupted. Special attention should be paid to areas prone to waterlogging. She also instructed officials to promptly respond to public complaints and work in coordination with HYDRAA to resolve them.

The Mayor appealed to citizens not to step out of their homes unnecessarily and to do so only in case of an emergency. For any rain-related complaints or assistance, citizens can contact GHMC-DRF at the following numbers:

📞 040-29555500, 040-21111111, or 9000113667.

Mayor Vijayalakshmi assured that GHMC is taking all possible measures to ensure public safety and that all departments have been directed to stay alert and act promptly.

This press release has been issued by the CPRO, GHMC Office.