24-year-old Indian student shot dead in Canada

Ottawa: A 24-year-old Indian student was shot dead in his car in Sunset neighbourhood in Canada’s Vancouver, police said on Sunday.

Chirag Antil, 24, was found dead inside a vehicle in the area, the Vancouver Police said in a statement.

After hearing the gunshots, residents in the neighbourhood called emergency responders, CBC news reported quoting police spokesperson Tania Visintin.

“Officers were called to East 55th Avenue and Main Street around 11 p.m. on April 12 after residents heard the sound of gun shots. Chirag Antil, 24, was found deceased inside a vehicle in the area,” Vancouver Police said.

No arrests have been made in the case and an investigation is on, the police said.

Taking to X, Congress NSUI chief Varun Choudhary, tagging the Ministry of External Affairs, requested for assistance to the student’s family.

He posted: “Urgent attention regarding the murder of Chirag Antil, an Indian student in Vancouver, Canada. We urge the Ministry of External Affairs to closely monitor the progress of the investigation and ensure that justice is swiftly served.”

He also requested the ministry to extend all necessary support and assistance to the family of the deceased during this difficult time.

For the repatriation of Chirag’s body, his family is raising money through the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe, local media reported.

Chirag’s brother Romit Antil, a resident of Haryana, told the local media that he used to talk with his sibling every day.

Romit said that he had also spoken to Chirag on the day when the accident happened.

Chirag, who moved to Vancouver in September 2022, had just finished his MBA at University Canada West, and got his work permit recently.