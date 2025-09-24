P Srinivas Reddy Slams KCR, Highlights 25 Lakh Indiramma Houses Delivered by Congress

Khammam: Telangana Rural Mandal Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has claimed that while the Congress government successfully built 25 lakh houses under the Indiramma scheme, the previous BRS government, which ruled for 10 years after the bifurcation of Telangana, had abolished the state’s housing department and failed to deliver on promised housing projects.

During a visit to Arempula, the minister participated in a Griha Pravesh programme for Indiramma homes, interacting with beneficiaries and officials. He alleged that under the KCR administration, 10 lakh houses were supposed to be constructed in Telangana, but the plan was neglected, leaving citizens waiting for their homes.

Addressing a gathering, Minister Srinivas Reddy criticized the previous government for prioritizing projects like Kaleshwaram, claiming it was executed with alleged corruption for commission, while essential housing projects were delayed. “The Kaleshwaram foundation was initiated and completed under KCR’s tenure, but the state’s housing needs were sidelined. We have undertaken strict reforms to ensure transparency, and Indiramma houses are being given to the poor without any political interference,” he said.

He added that the Congress government has already delivered four and a half lakh Indiramma homes statewide and plans to continue providing houses to all eligible beneficiaries in installments. The minister further mentioned initiatives to enhance storage infrastructure, including the construction of five lakh metric tonnes of godowns and a cold storage facility with 9,700 metric tonnes capacity, to support farmers and local communities.

Minister Srinivas Reddy emphasized that the current government’s efforts aim to eliminate corruption and ensure that housing projects reach the rightful recipients, contrasting the progress made with the delays and unfulfilled promises of the previous administration.