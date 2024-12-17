25 white-backed vultures released in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday released 25 white-backed vultures in nature from the Jatayu Conservation Centre, near Beed Shikargah Wildlife Sanctuary in Pinjore in Panchkula district.

Speaking at a function on the occasion of vulture releasing, he said that last month 404 vulture chicks were born at the centre which is equipped with eight nursery aviaries, six colony aviaries, eight holding aviaries, two display aviaries, four hospital aviaries and eight breeding aviaries.

The centre is home to 378 vultures.

He said the state has given special attention to the protection of the endangered vulture species. To support this initiative, a Jatayu conservation and breeding centre has been established in Pinjore.

Saini said in the 1990s the vulture population was in the crores, but it gradually decreased to lakhs. The primary cause of this decline was the use of diclofenac injections in livestock.

“When vultures consumed the carcasses of these animals, the residual effects of the drug began to harm the vultures, pushing the species to the brink of extinction.”

The Chief Minister said for vulture conservation the Bombay Natural History Society entered into an agreement with the state government and took on the mission of increasing the vulture population in Pinjore through both natural and artificial breeding methods.

“Today, this centre is not only the largest of its kind in the country but also in Asia. The centre houses 97 white-backed vultures, 219 long-beaked vultures, and 62 thin-beaked vultures.”

The Chief Minister praised the efforts of the Jatayu Conservation Breeding Centre team, urging them to extend their conservation work to sparrows as well. He assured the government would provide support for this initiative.

During the event, a short film showcasing the Pinjore Vulture Reserve and the Jatayu Conservation Breeding Center was also screened.