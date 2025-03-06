26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana Battles Extradition: Will the US Supreme Court Grant Him a Reprieve?

Three weeks after US President Donald Trump confirmed his administration’s approval for the extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana, little progress has been made in the case.

Rana, a Pakistani-origin businessman wanted in India for facilitating the 2008 Mumbai attacks, has sought an emergency stay from the US Supreme Court, further delaying the process.

US and India Working on Logistics

While the US has not specified a timeline for the extradition, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that both nations are coordinating the logistics for Rana’s surrender. Earlier, on January 21, the US Supreme Court dismissed Rana’s review petition challenging the extradition order issued by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Timeline of Key Events

US Supreme Court Rejection and Diplomatic Talks

January 21, 2025 : The US Supreme Court denied Rana’s review petition. On the same day, newly appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

: The US Supreme Court denied Rana’s review petition. On the same day, newly appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. February 11, 2025: A day before PM Narendra Modi’s US visit, Rubio formally authorized Rana’s extradition under US-India treaties.

Modi-Trump Meeting and Legal Developments

February 12, 2025 : PM Modi arrived in Washington DC for talks with President Trump.

: PM Modi arrived in Washington DC for talks with President Trump. February 12, 2025 : The US Department of State officially notified Rana’s legal team of the extradition decision.

: The US Department of State officially notified Rana’s legal team of the extradition decision. February 13, 2025 : Rana’s lawyers requested full administrative records and information on India’s assurances regarding his medical care, which the government refused to disclose.

: Rana’s lawyers requested full administrative records and information on India’s assurances regarding his medical care, which the government refused to disclose. February 13, 2025: Rana filed an emergency habeas corpus petition and a stay request. The same day, Modi and Trump issued a joint statement confirming Rana’s extradition.

Legal Roadblocks and Appeal Process

February 14, 2025 : The US government submitted a declaration stating that Rana’s extradition aligns with the US Convention Against Torture.

: The US government submitted a declaration stating that Rana’s extradition aligns with the US Convention Against Torture. February 19, 2025 : A district court denied Rana’s stay request, allowing extradition to proceed.

: A district court denied Rana’s stay request, allowing extradition to proceed. February 19, 2025 : Rana filed an appeal and emergency stay request with the Ninth Circuit Court.

: Rana filed an appeal and emergency stay request with the Ninth Circuit Court. February 21, 2025: The Ninth Circuit rejected his stay request, clearing the way for extradition.

US Supreme Court Involvement

February 28, 2025 : The US government agreed to delay extradition only if Rana filed a Supreme Court request before this date.

: The US government agreed to delay extradition only if Rana filed a Supreme Court request before this date. February 28, 2025 : Rana approached the Supreme Court, seeking an emergency stay.

: Rana approached the Supreme Court, seeking an emergency stay. March 2, 2025 : Rana cited the case of arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, whose extradition was stalled over torture concerns.

: Rana cited the case of arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, whose extradition was stalled over torture concerns. March 5, 2025: The US Supreme Court officially took Rana’s application on record. A hearing date is yet to be set.

Extradition Hinges on Supreme Court Ruling

Rana has argued that his health and safety would be at risk if extradited to India. The US Supreme Court’s decision on his emergency stay request will determine whether he is sent to India or granted temporary relief. As India and the US continue to coordinate on the logistics, the final verdict remains uncertain.