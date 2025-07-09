26 Medical Colleges in Telangana Told to Improve Facilities by NMC

Hyderabad: In a recent development, the National Medical Council (NMC) has issued notices to 26 medical colleges across Telangana citing inadequate infrastructure. Despite the deficiencies, the NMC has renewed permissions for these colleges for the 2025–26 academic year, offering a temporary reprieve while mandating urgent improvements.

26 Medical Colleges Flagged for Infrastructure Deficiency

The NMC conducted a comprehensive inspection of medical institutions in Telangana and found that 26 colleges failed to meet essential infrastructure standards. These deficiencies range from inadequate classroom facilities and hostel space to outdated equipment and lack of faculty or laboratories.

Also Read: “Give ₹3,000 and Get It Tomorrow”: Applicants Expose Ration Card Corruption

NMC Grants Conditional Renewal for 2025–26 Academic Year

While such notices usually lead to fines or suspension of permission, this year the NMC has conditionally restored the permissions of all 26 institutions. The council has given these colleges a strict timeline to fix the issues—within four months.

State Officials Commit to Timely Infrastructure Improvements

In a meeting held at the NMC office in New Delhi on May 18, officials including the Secretary of the Medical and Health Department and Directors of Medical Education (DMEs) assured the council that all deficiencies would be addressed within the stipulated time. Based on these assurances, the NMC waived off penalties this year and approved continued admissions.

Contrast with Last Year’s Penalties

In 2024, the NMC had imposed financial penalties on several government medical colleges in Telangana for similar shortcomings. The decision to skip fines this year indicates a shift in approach — focusing on collaborative improvement rather than punitive measures.

NMC’s Directive: Four Months to Comply

All 26 colleges have been directed to upgrade their infrastructure and submit compliance reports within four months. Failure to meet these requirements may lead to withdrawal of permission for future academic years.