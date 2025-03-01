Hyderabad

27-Foot Sword Installed at Maharana Pratap Statue in Hyderabad’s Begum Bazaar

A 27-foot sword has been installed at the Maharana Pratap statue in Begum Bazaar, Hyderabad, making it a unique landmark in South India.

Hyderabad: A 27-foot sword has been installed at the Maharana Pratap statue in Begum Bazaar, Hyderabad, making it a unique landmark in South India. The massive sword now stands alongside the 21-foot statue of Maharana Pratap at Maharana Pratap Chowk, adding grandeur to the site.

The installation was inaugurated on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Raj Abhishek’s first anniversary. Last year, on the same date, the 21-foot statue of the legendary warrior was unveiled, and this year, two massive swords have been added, making the monument even more striking and symbolic.

This initiative holds great significance for the Rajput community in Telangana, as it is the first of its kind in South India and one of the tallest installations of its type in the country.

The driving force behind this monumental effort is Thakur Surender Singh, a youth leader from the Rajput community, who played a key role in bringing this vision to life. His dedication and efforts have been widely appreciated by the community.

Notably, Maharana Pratap’s legacy has been honored at the national level as well, with a statue of him unveiled in the Indian Parliament by former President Pratibha Patil in 2007. The new installation in Hyderabad is expected to become a prominent symbol of Rajput pride and heritage in the region.

