₹28 Crore GST Evasion Case: GST Officials Arrest Orange Travels MD Sunil Kumar

Hyderabad: In a major action against tax evasion, GST officials have arrested Sunil Kumar, Managing Director of Orange Passenger Transport Limited (Orange Travels), in connection with a ₹28 crore GST evasion case. The accused was produced before the Nampally Court following his arrest.

DGGSI Cracks Down on GST Evasion in Telangana

As part of an ongoing investigation into large-scale GST evasion by business entities across Telangana, officials of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGSI) identified Sunil Kumar’s role in allegedly evading Goods and Services Tax amounting to ₹28 crore.

Officials said the arrest was made after collecting documentary evidence and financial records linked to the alleged tax evasion.

Orange Travels MD Arrested in ₹28 Crore GST Case

According to investigators, Sunil Kumar, who is the MD of Orange Passenger Transport Limited, is accused of:

Evading GST worth ₹28 crore

Failing to remit collected tax to the government

Allegedly manipulating financial records

The case is being treated as one of the significant GST evasion cases involving the private transport sector in Telangana.

Political Background Adds Attention to the Case

Sunil Kumar had earlier contested elections from the Balkonda Assembly constituency on behalf of the Congress party. Officials clarified that the investigation is purely based on financial irregularities and tax compliance issues.

Produced Before Nampally Court

After his arrest, GST officials produced Sunil Kumar before the Nampally court in Hyderabad for further legal proceedings. The court is expected to take up the matter as per procedure while the investigation continues.

GST Officials Intensify Statewide Action

Authorities said the DGGSI has intensified action against GST evasion across the state, especially targeting high-value cases involving transport, logistics, and service sectors.

Officials warned that:

Strict legal action will be taken against tax evaders

will be taken against tax evaders No business or individual will be spared if found violating GST laws

will be spared if found violating GST laws Investigations into similar cases are ongoing

Strong Message Against Tax Evasion

The arrest of Orange Travels MD in the ₹28 crore GST evasion case sends a strong message that authorities are serious about enforcing tax laws. Officials reiterated that compliance with GST regulations is mandatory and non-compliance will attract strict penalties, including arrests.

