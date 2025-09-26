29 Steel Spoons, 19 Toothbrushes, and 2 Pens Removed from Stomach of a Man: Video goes Viral

In an extraordinary medical achievement, doctors successfully removed 29 steel spoons, 19 toothbrushes, and 2 pens from a patient’s stomach during a complex five-hour operation, highlighting both surgical excellence and systemic gaps in mental healthcare.

Article Overview Patient 35-year-old man from Bulandshahr Hospital Dev Nandini Hospital, Hapur Procedure Duration 5 hours Objects Removed 29 steel spoons, 19 toothbrushes, 2 pens Condition Stable recovery post-surgery

Surgical Procedure Details

The medical team at Dev Nandini Hospital in Hapur performed the life-saving surgery on September 17, 2025, after the patient, identified only as Sachin, was admitted with severe abdominal pain. Diagnostic scans revealed the shocking collection of foreign objects, necessitating immediate surgical intervention .

Dr. Shyam Kumar, chairman of the hospital, led the surgical team through the delicate procedure. The presence of sharp metal edges from the spoons and broken toothbrush heads created significant challenges, requiring meticulous precision to avoid internal damage during extraction.

Patient History and Context

The 35-year-old patient had previously been admitted to a de-addiction center in Ghaziabad, where the systematic ingestion allegedly occurred. According to patient accounts, frustration with inadequate facility conditions and food provisions contributed to this extreme behavior pattern.

This case highlights the critical intersection of psychological distress and physical health manifestations. Medical professionals noted the behavior aligns with pica disorder, a condition characterized by consuming non-nutritive items, often associated with underlying psychological stressors or environmental factors.

Medical Significance and Risks

The successful extraction of 50 foreign objects represents a notable achievement in gastrointestinal surgery. The sheer volume and variety of items created complex challenges not commonly encountered in typical foreign body removal cases.

Sharp Object Hazard : Metal spoons with broken edges presented cutting risks to digestive tract lining

: Metal spoons with broken edges presented cutting risks to digestive tract lining Bulk Complications : Cumulative volume threatened intestinal blockages and tissue damage

: Cumulative volume threatened intestinal blockages and tissue damage Surgical Precision: Required delicate manipulation to prevent perforation or internal bleeding

Broader Healthcare Context

This incident occurs amid ongoing discussions about India’s mental health infrastructure. Recent analyses suggest urgent reforms are needed in rehabilitation facility standards and oversight mechanisms .

Dev Nandini Hospital, where the procedure was performed, describes itself as providing “world-class medical facilities” across numerous specialties including psychiatry and internal medicine, with comprehensive patient care setup and 24-hour emergency services .

Patient Recovery and Outlook

Following the successful surgery, the patient is reported in stable condition under postoperative observation. Medical teams are monitoring recovery while mental health professionals have begun psychological assessment to address the underlying behavioral causes.

The hospital has indicated that long-term psychological support will be essential for sustainable recovery, potentially involving specialized psychiatric care to address the root causes of the behavior.

Conclusion and Implications

This remarkable medical case serves as both a testament to surgical capabilities and a reminder of the complex challenges within mental healthcare and addiction treatment systems. It underscores the need for integrated treatment approaches that address both psychological conditions and their physical manifestations.

As the patient continues recovery, the medical team emphasizes that such extreme cases, while rare, highlight the importance of accessible mental health services and properly regulated rehabilitation facilities throughout India’s healthcare infrastructure.