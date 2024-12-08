2nd ODI: Need to go back and think about bowling plans, says Harmanpreet Kaur

Brisbane: After India suffered a chastening 122-run defeat to Australia and lost the series, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said the side needs to go back to the drawing board and think a lot about their bowling plans.

At a sunny Allan Border Field, India were totally listless in their bowling plans as Australia made a massive 371/8. It’s now the highest ever score conceded by India in women’s ODIs, going past the previous record of 338/7 which was also made by Australia earlier this year at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Barring Saima Thakor’s 3-62, it was an utterly forgettable day with the ball for India, who were easily taken to cleaners by centurions Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry, as well as half-centurions Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney. Leg-spinner Priya Mishra conceded 1-88 in her 10 overs, which is now the most expensive figures by an Indian bowler in women’s ODIs.

Chasing 372 was always going to be a daunting affair for India, who didn’t have the services of Priya Punia batting due to an injury. Despite 54 by makeshift opener Richa Ghosh and 46 not out from debutant Minnu Mani, India lost wickets at regular intervals which led to them being bowled out for 249.

Losing the series to Australia in a listless fashion doesn’t augur well for India, especially with the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup coming on home soil. “In bowling, we need to go back and think about plans. We expected some more movement but we didn’t get that here. We need to bat a bit longer and bat a full 50 overs moving forward. We had a few 40s but couldn’t convert it to fifty or hundred.”

“I think we got some partnerships in between despite a big total. Still we had a positive approach, looking for boundaries. But we were short by few runs. We created a few opportunities with the ball but we couldn’t take it. They batted really well, credit to them,” said Harmanpreet after the match ended.

Australia skipper Tahlia McGrath stated it was enjoyable to see the batters pile on big runs, as Georgia hit her first ODI hundred and Ellyse slammed 105. “It was pretty nice to watch. The Volley 100 was obviously the highlight, but everyone in the top four did their job and it was pretty nice just to sit back and watch everyone show.”

“It’s the confidence in her. I thought she played some lovely drives down the ground early and just looked completely comfortable. I wasn’t sure how they were going to get her out. As soon as she (Ellyse) stepped to the wicket, you could see her intent.”

“Some serious six hitting in there as well. That’s what we’re about. That’s what we want to be about, taking the game on and creating a platform, and our top four executed it perfectly today.”

She also talked about how having a plethora of bowlers makes it challenging for her to make bowling changes when on the field. “It’s actually a challenge. Every time I go to make a bowling change, there’s seven bowlers in my mind. It is a challenge.”

“Short spells today, just chopping and changing. Hoping to get a little bit more out of the wicket, so we have to just be pretty simple with our plans. Hopefully, a bit of bounce over the WACA will be nice.”