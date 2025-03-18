2nd T20I: Pakistan Skipper Calls for ‘More Consistency in Powerplay’ After Loss to New Zealand

Dunedin: Pakistan captain Agha Salman acknowledged that their powerplay struggles with both bat and ball played a crucial role in their defeat in the second T20I against New Zealand.

Despite an improved effort compared to the first match, Pakistan couldn’t prevent New Zealand from securing victory with 11 balls to spare.

Pakistan’s Batting Struggles Continue

After being put into bat, Pakistan managed to post 135/9 in their 20 overs. Captain Salman Ali Agha top-scored with a 28-ball 46, which included four boundaries and three sixes.

New Zealand’s Strong Start Seals the Win

In response, Tim Seifert (45) and Finn Allen (38) provided a 66-run opening stand, setting the stage for a comfortable chase. New Zealand reached the target in 13.1 overs, losing five wickets in the process.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf was the standout bowler, taking 2 wickets for 20 runs in three overs.

Agha Salman Calls for Powerplay Improvement

Speaking after the match, Agha Salman pointed out areas that need improvement:

“It was a better game than the last one; we had a lot of positives but still need to improve in certain areas. We batted better but need to finish stronger. Our bowling was decent, but we must be more consistent. We also need to adjust to the bounce better.”

He further emphasized the need for consistency in both batting and bowling during the powerplay:

“After the powerplay, we bowled well, but we need to be more consistent in that phase. Spinners did a good job, and Haris Rauf bowled well, but we lacked control in the powerplay. Improving our powerplay performance is something we must focus on.”

With this win, New Zealand now leads the five-match series 2-0.

The third T20I will take place on March 21 at Eden Park in Auckland, where Pakistan will look to bounce back and keep the series alive.