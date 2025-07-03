2nd Test Day 2: Shubman Gill Unbeaten on 168, Jadeja Scores 89 as India Reaches 419/6 at Lunch

Birmingham: Indian skipper Shubman Gill continued his sublime form on Day Two of the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston, staying unbeaten on 168, his highest Test score, as India reached 419/6 in 110 overs at lunch on Thursday.

Jadeja-Gill Partnership Propels India Past 400

Resuming from 310/5 overnight, Gill and Ravindra Jadeja shared a monumental 203-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Jadeja played the perfect second fiddle with a well-made 89, striking boundaries off Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes to reach his 23rd Test half-century, complete with his signature sword celebration.

Gill Brings Up Maiden 150 in Tests

Gill looked calm and composed throughout, getting to his maiden 150 in Tests off 263 balls. He capitalized on England’s pace attack, particularly Brydon Carse, who was struggling with soreness. Gill hammered back-to-back boundaries and slog-swept spinner Shoaib Bashir for a six to bring up the 200-run stand.

England Breaks Through as Jadeja Departs

England finally got a breakthrough in the 108th over when Josh Tongue bowled a short ball that Jadeja gloved to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith while attempting to fend it off. Despite the fall, Gill and Washington Sundar (1*), who survived a brief fiery spell from Tongue, ensured no further loss before lunch.

India Aiming for 500 with Rain Threatening Later Days

With rain forecasted on Days 4 and 5, Gill and the lower order will likely aim to take India’s total closer to 500 in the remaining sessions.

Brief Scores:

India – 419/6 in 110 overs

(Shubman Gill 168*, Ravindra Jadeja 89; Chris Woakes 2/81, Ben Stokes 1/74)

vs England