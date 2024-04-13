Asia

3 children killed in landmine blast in NW Pakistan

Three children were killed, and one other was injured in a landmine blast in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, officials said.

The incident happened in the tribal district of North Waziristan where the children stepped on the landmine while playing, and three out of them were killed right at the spot, official sources told Xinhua.

The injured child has been shifted to a nearby hospital.

The landmine was planted in the remote village for security purposes, the sources added.

