Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Jaish Terrorists Killed in Pulwama Encounter

Srinagar: Three terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces in Nader village, Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday.

Terrorists Identified as Pulwama Locals

The slain terrorists have been identified as Asif Ahmed Sheikh, Amir Nazir Wani, and Yawar Ahmad Bhat, all hailing from Pulwama district.

Second Encounter in 48 Hours

This is the second major anti-terror operation in the Union Territory within two days, highlighting intensified counter-terror efforts.

Operation Launched Based on Specific Intel

The 15 Corps of the Indian Army, in a statement on X, confirmed that the operation was initiated based on credible intelligence inputs. The joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was carried out by the Indian Army, J&K Police, and CRPF’s Srinagar Sector.

“Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened heavy fire, and a fierce gunfight ensued. Operation is in progress,” the statement said.

Encounter in Tral’s Awantipora Subdivision

The gunfight broke out in the Nader area of Tral tehsil, part of Awantipora subdivision, after the terrorists opened fire at security forces conducting a search operation.

Lashkar Terrorists Killed in Earlier Shopian Encounter

On Tuesday, security forces killed three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Shopian’s Keller area. Two of them, Shahid Kuttay and Adnan Shafi, were involved in high-profile terror activities including attacks on tourists and political figures.

Kuttay had attacked German tourists and a driver at the Danish resort in 2023 and killed a BJP Sarpanch.

had attacked German tourists and a driver at the Danish resort in 2023 and killed a BJP Sarpanch. Shafi was involved in killing a non-local labourer in Shopian in 2024.

Ceasefire Violated Within Hours

Despite a ceasefire understanding announced on May 10 between India and Pakistan, terrorists attacked a sentry post near the White Knight Corps headquarters in Jammu’s Nagrota area just two hours after the agreement.

April 22 Pahalgam Massacre Prompted Retaliation

On April 22, LeT terrorists killed 26 people, including 25 tourists and a local, in Baisaran meadows near Pahalgam. In response, India launched precision strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Indus Waters Treaty Remains Suspended

India has reiterated that the Indus Waters Treaty will remain suspended, with no resumption of trade with Pakistan in light of ongoing terror support from across the border.

Civilians Displaced by Pakistani Shelling

Cross-border shelling by Pakistan has damaged over 200 houses and shops along the Line of Control and the International Border, displacing hundreds. These families have not returned as security forces are still neutralizing unexploded mortar shells in the area.