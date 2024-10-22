3 killed, 3 injured in blast in east Afghanistan

Middle East

Three children have been confirmed dead and three others were injured as a device went off in east Afghanistan's Ghazni province, the provincial police office said in a statement on Monday night.

Ghazni: Three children have been confirmed dead and three others were injured as a device went off in east Afghanistan’s Ghazni province, the provincial police office said in a statement on Monday night.

The accident occurred in the province’s Qara Bagh district when the children worked on a potato farm. The device exploded, killing the three kids on the spot and injuring three others, the office said.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, it said.

A total of 292 people lost their lives in blasts of landmines and explosive remnants in the first six months of 2024, most of them children, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported.

War-ravaged Afghanistan is one of the most landmine-contaminated countries in the world, with dozens of people, mostly children, being killed and maimed every month.

