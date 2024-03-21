Middle East

3 Palestinians killed by Israeli raid in West Bank

Three Palestinians were killed, and another seriously injured on Wednesday in an Israeli air raid on a vehicle in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, said local sources.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Jenin: Three Palestinians were killed, and another seriously injured on Wednesday in an Israeli air raid on a vehicle in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, said local sources.

Palestine Red Crescent Society official Mahmoud Al-Saadi told Xinhua that rescue teams had recovered the bodies of three young men from the vehicle, which were dismembered and charred.

Palestinian sources told Xinhua that a drone targeted the vehicle, while the airspace of the camp and the city witnessed intense overflights by Israeli reconnaissance aircraft.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said in a statement that it conducted an airstrike targeting four Palestinian militants in a car in Jenin, among whom were two senior Islamic Jihad members.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
