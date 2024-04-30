3 shops destroyed in fire; no person injured

Thane: Three shops were destroyed after a fire broke out in one of them on a roadside in Maharashtra’s Thane city in the wee hours of Tuesday, civic officials said.

No person was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The fire broke out at 12.50 am in one of the shops located in Kolshet area and spread to two other establishments in the vicinity, he said.

A tea stall, a salon and a shop of bedding items were destroyed in the blaze, he said.

Local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team rushed to the spot after receiving information.

The fire was put out by around 2 am, the official said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Two cooking gas cylinders were removed from the tea stall and there was no explosion due to the fire, the official said.