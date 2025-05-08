3 Telangana Police Personnel Killed in Maoist Landmine Blast in Mulugu

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident on Thursday morning, three Telangana police personnel lost their lives in a landmine blast allegedly triggered by Maoists in Mulugu district, which borders Chhattisgarh.

According to officials, the blast occurred around 7:30 am under the Wazeedu police station limits while the police team was engaged in a routine bomb detection patrol in the forested region.

Maoists Use IED in Forest Area, Say Officials

A senior police officer confirmed that the CPI (Maoist), a banned extremist group, had planted Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the area. The devices were detonated as the police team approached, resulting in the immediate death of three personnel.

Security forces have cordoned off the area, and further investigation is underway to trace those involved in the attack.

Heightened Tension in Maoist-Affected Zones

The blast has raised concerns over renewed Maoist activity along the Telangana–Chhattisgarh border. The incident underscores the risks faced by security personnel operating in Naxal-affected regions, especially during anti-Maoist combing and bomb detection operations.

More details are awaited as police continue their search operation in the area.