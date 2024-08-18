3-Year-Old Kidnapped and Raped: CCTV Footage

Jodhpur: The three-year-old daughter of a ragpicker was allegedly abducted and raped by an unidentified man early on Sunday in this Rajasthan district, police said.

The girl was allegedly abducted when she was sleeping with her parents outside a temple.

She was found wrapped in a stole around 6:30 am by a woman who had come to the spot to set up her stall. The girl had bruises, and bite marks on her lips and back when she was found.

Acting on the information, the police reached the spot and took the girl for medical examination, which confirmed that she was raped. A forensic team was also called to examine the spot.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Kumar said CCTV camera footage showed a man taking the girl away around 2 am.

“We are checking the CCTV recordings and trying to identify the accused,” Kumar said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Rajesh Kumar Yadav said the girl’s family hailed from Madhya Pradesh and were living in a slum in Jodhpur.

The girl’s father is a ragpicker while her mother, who suffers from mental health problems. She also has a five-year-old brother.

